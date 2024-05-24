92 Percent of NYPD's 2023 Jaywalking Tickets Were Issued to Black and Latino People

New data shows that in 2023, the NYPD still disproportionately ticketed pedestrians who are Black or POC for jaywalking.

Streetsblog reports that the New York Police Department wrote 426 summonses, or 92 percent, to Black and Hispanic pedestrians who allegedly crossed the street while disregarding oncoming traffic. Police wrote 27 tickets, less than 6 percent, to people who identified as non-Hispanic whites.

According to the blog, Black residents were issued 59 percent of the tickets while constituting 21 percent of the population, and Hispanic residents were issued 33 percent while constituting 29 percent of the population.

In total, Black and Hispanic people make up 55 percent of the population, and white people make up 32 percent. The stats are even more disproportionate when broken down by precincts that tend to write the most tickets.

In Washington Heights, 97.3 percent of the 38 jaywalking summonses police handed out were to a person of color. In central Brooklyn, 100 percent of the 36 tickets were written to a Black or Hispanic person, and in Upper Manhattan, 100 percent of the 29 tickets were given to a Black or Hispanic person.

Statistics were similar in 2019. Black and Hispanic people received 90 percent of the 397 tickets written that year.