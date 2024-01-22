Martin Luther King Jr.’s Youngest Son Dexter Dies at 62

Dexter Scott King died after a battle with prostate cancer.

Jan 22, 2024
Moses Robinson / WireImage
Moses Robinson / WireImage

Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest son, Dexter Scott King, has passed away. He was 62 years old.

CNN reports that Dexter died on Monday due to prostate cancer.

This story is being updated.

Martin Luther King JrKidsFamilyRIPCancer

Latest in Life