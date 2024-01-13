MLK III Responds to Jonathan Majors' Coretta Scott King Comments: ‘She Was Far More Than Just a Prop'

He added, "I think she was, sometimes you have to be because you have to support your spouse, which is beyond – above and beyond what she did. So I don't see – I think in the context of what was said, that plus the personification of all of the many things that mom did during her life with dad, and after dad's life, the King holiday wouldn't exist, we wouldn't be talking about Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday if it had not been for the work that my mom did.”

MLK III also showed his disgust for MLK Day holiday party fliers that depict the deceased civil rights leader and humanitarian as a stereotype. “I think it's certainly – a gross misinterpretation of who dad was. Dad was elegant, dad was not arrogant, but certainly always elegant," he said.

"I think that people are failing miserably if they are trying to portray him in the way that those images are. That's just not him. And, again, finally, we're better than that. I mean, we shouldn't go into the gutter. And so, you know, frankly, I just don't even acknowledge it exists.”