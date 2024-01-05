Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she was addicted to painkillers when she killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.
The 32-year-old made the revelation in a new interview with Good Morning America on Friday.
"This is really hard to talk about because it took me down a really dark path," Blanchard said around the 3:25 mark. "But I felt like it was my only way to cope for a time."
She said that while she’s sober now, she wasn’t when she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill her mother.
"I don’t blame drugs, I don’t blame anything. I don’t make excuses," Blanchard continued. "I don’t believe my mother is a monster. She had a lot of demons. I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation, and I thought that was the only way out."
The recent parolee said she’s been sober for four years and doesn’t “feel the need” to use now. She added that her story is “a cautionary tale so that the next person who might be in a situation like mine, they don’t take the route that I did."
In 2015, Blanchard and Godejohn killed Dee Dee, who had convinced people that her daughter was terminally ill. Blanchard later pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.
"I’m sure that we both have a lot of regrets," she said of Godejohn’s life sentence. "All I can really say is I did my time, he’s doing his time for his part, and I wish him well on his journey."
Blanchard was released from prison on Dec. 28 after spending eight years behind bars. In 2022, she married her now-husband Ryan Scott Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana.