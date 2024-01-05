Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she was addicted to painkillers when she killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

The 32-year-old made the revelation in a new interview with Good Morning America on Friday.

"This is really hard to talk about because it took me down a really dark path," Blanchard said around the 3:25 mark. "But I felt like it was my only way to cope for a time."

She said that while she’s sober now, she wasn’t when she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill her mother.

"I don’t blame drugs, I don’t blame anything. I don’t make excuses," Blanchard continued. "I don’t believe my mother is a monster. She had a lot of demons. I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation, and I thought that was the only way out."