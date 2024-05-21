Trump Team Threatens to Sue Filmmakers Behind 'Garbage' Biopic 'The Apprentice'

Donald Trump's campaign has threatened to sue the filmmakers behind The Apprentice, an Ali Abbasi-directed Trump biopic which premiered at Cannes on Monday and stars Sebastian Stan as a young version of the real estate mogul.

Deadline reports Trump's team is ready to file a lawsuit against the filmmakers over what they call "false assertions" made in the film. Included in the biopic is a scene that shows the former president raping his former wife, Ivana Trump.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” the Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung said. “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked."

Cheung added, “This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store,” Cheung stated. “It belongs in a dumpster fire.”

Premiered on Monday at Cannes, The Apprentice received an eight-minute standing ovation.