Alabama May Become First State to Execute Inmates Using Gas Mask

Alabama might become the first state to execute inmates via gas mask.

The Birmingham News reports that a recent ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court means the state is that much closer to using the nitrogen hypoxia method. With a gas mask, inmates would breathe in pure nitrogen and no oxygen, which would lead to their deaths.

The nitrogen hypoxia method has been in development for five years, and the newly passed bill says it is more humane than Alabama’s standard practice of lethal injection.

The first inmate the state is looking to excut via gas mask is Kenneth Eugene Smith. Initially, Smith’s attorneys told a federal court that the new method was a better substitute for lethal injection; however, his lawyers are arguing against nitrogen hypoxia, saying it’s experimental.

Though Alabama is moving closer to using gas masks, the state hasn’t outlined how the capital punishment method will work, and if it is truly more humane than lethal injection.

“It is true that nitrogen gas inhalation can kill people? Yes, that’s true,” Dr. Joel Zivot, an anesthesiologist and intensive care physician at Emory University Hospital told the news outlet. “But whether or not it creates the kind of death that will be seen to be not cruel, there is no evidence that there’s any proof of that at all. [Alabama’s] decision is just to try it and to see what happens. They cannot point to any trial or any experiment or anything to say that they’ve got a method now that won’t be cruel.”