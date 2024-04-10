Woman Files for Divorce After Internet Sleuths Locate 'Missing' Husband Who Ghosted Her

A woman has filed for divorce after her "missing" husband turned up following a Facebook plea to find him.

As reported by TMZ, Ashley McGuire went viral after hopping on Facebook and asking followers to find her husband, who allegedly walked out on her and their kids this year.

"Divorcing someone who's completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I'm trying to track him down to get his signature on a few documents so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life," McGuire wrote in a Facebook post.

Six hours after her initial post, Charlie turned up!