Two Arrested After LAPD Seizes Over 2,800 Boxes of Stolen Legos in Long Beach Home

Two people have been arrested following a 6-month investigation into organized retail thefts involving Legos.

KTLA reports that the Los Angeles Police Department discovered over 2,800 boxes of Legos at 71-year-old Richard Siegel's Long Beach Home. Siegel was taken into custody Wednesday along with Blanca Gudino, 39, of Lawndale, on suspicion of grand theft.

According to authorities, the stolen Lego boxes range in retail price from $20 to $1,000. The stolen sets included Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, and Minecraft collectibles.

The pair is tied to a series of theft cases that began last December when Lego products were stolen from a Target in San Pedro. Police began investigating the theft after the store identified Gudino as a suspect.

On June 4, officers witnessed Gudino stealing items from retailers in Torrance and Lakewood before dropping them off at Siegel's home. After executing a search warrant, police found more than 2,800 boxes of Legos at Siegel's home. While investigating Siegel’s residence, police also witnessed potential buyers arriving at Siegel's home to purchase the Legos he'd advertised online.

Siegel was booked into jail on charges of organized retail theft, while Gudino was charged for grand theft.