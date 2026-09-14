King Rukidi IV Buried as Bitter Fight Over Tooro Throne Continues

Rukidi, who became king at age 3 and died from cancer at 34, led more than two million people as a cultural figure while championing education, conservation, youth programs, and HIV/AIDS awareness.

The royal clan and Ugandan authorities backed Kijanangoma after the late king’s family claimed Rukidi had named a previously unknown son as his heir but provided little information about the child.

Thousands mourned King Rukidi IV in Fort Portal as Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma cast nine coffee berries into his grave, ritually confirming him as the Tooro Kingdom’s next ruler.

Thousands of mourners flooded the streets of Fort Portal as King Rukidi IV was laid to rest—but the burial also marked a disputed transfer of power inside Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom. Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, the late monarch’s 56-year-old cousin, cast nine coffee berries into his grave at the Karambi Royal Tombs, completing a ritual that formally recognized him as the kingdom’s next ruler. According to The Guardian, royal guards wearing orange shawls escorted King Rukidi IV’s casket from a church service to the burial grounds as mourners followed the hearse on foot. The ceremony was held September 12, exactly 31 years after Rukidi was crowned at age 3. He died from cancer in the United States on August 27 while undergoing treatment. He was 34.

Kijanangoma, a news anchor and editor at Uganda’s state-owned UBC, emerged as the royal clan’s choice after days of public fighting over the crown. A committee of clan members selected him despite the late king’s immediate family insisting that Rukidi had named his previously unknown son as his heir. Rukidi never married and was not publicly known to have children before the kingdom’s prime minister revealed the existence of a son while announcing his death. Supporters of Kijanangoma reportedly challenged the family to produce basic information confirming the child’s identity and claim to the throne. Ugandan authorities ultimately backed Kijanangoma’s succession following crisis talks, according to a source cited by The Guardian. Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu warned mourners not to let the dispute overshadow Rukidi’s life. “Words spoken in grief can cause pain, division and conflict,” he said. “It can even destroy the legacy of the king we are mourning.” That legacy began under similarly complicated circumstances. Rukidi became the world’s youngest reigning monarch after his father died in 1995, and images of the toddler in royal robes made international headlines.