NYPD Precinct Commander Sued for Alleged 'Violent Sex Crime' Against Fellow Officer

A lawsuit filed in Bronx Supreme Court accuses a commanding officer in the NYPD of sexually assaulting a fellow officer inside a precinct office—allegations that have triggered an internal investigation and potential criminal review. The civil complaint, which was obtained by The New York Post, names Inspector Jeremy Scheublin, who previously led the 46th Precinct in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, as the commanding officer. The plaintiff, identified in court papers only as N.T., claims the incident occurred on January 1, 2025, after Scheublin called her into his office to discuss firearms training.

According to the lawsuit, the officer—who typically worked desk duty—had spent more than a year trying to avoid being alone with him because of what she described as “creepy” comments. Once inside the office, the lawsuit alleges the conversation quickly turned physical. After denying her request to move to patrol duty, Scheublin allegedly attempted to place his hand on her neck. When she pushed his hand away, he allegedly told her, “I don’t know whether to kiss or choke you,” before grabbing her buttocks and saying, “Oh, you are strong — that’s the type of woman I like,” according to the complaint. The filing claims the inspector then lifted her off the ground and threw her onto a couch inside the office, which officers allegedly referred to as the “casting couch.” N.T. alleges he climbed on top of her and repeatedly tried to kiss her while she tried to shield her mouth. During the struggle, the lawsuit says Scheublin told her, “I want to make biracial babies with you.”

The officer said she feared the situation would escalate further because Scheublin was armed with his service weapon. According to the complaint, she eventually managed to escape by kicking him “in the groin” and shouting, “Chill the f*ck out!” Court papers say she immediately reported the incident to a lieutenant, who contacted the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau. The lawsuit also claims that the following day Scheublin offered her “lucrative specialized positions,” including assignments as a Field Intelligence Officer or in the Domestic Violence Unit that could increase her income by roughly $50,000 a year. The officer says she interpreted the offers as an attempt to silence her and declined them. The complaint further alleges that Scheublin warned her that “it didn’t go well for the last person who made accusations against me.” According to the lawsuit, the inspector later retaliated after learning she had contacted Internal Affairs, assigning her shifts beginning at 3 a.m. despite her having young children. The filing also states that when investigators asked the officer to place a recorded call to Scheublin, he did not answer and instead had another officer return the call.

Despite the allegations, Scheublin remained on duty and was transferred on January 12, 2026, to Patrol Borough Bronx. Records from the police accountability database 50-a.org show he joined the NYPD in July 2002 and earned approximately $257,000 last year. The database also lists four civilian complaints and six allegations during his career, including claims involving physical force, threats, and discourtesy. None were substantiated under the department’s disciplinary system. The records also show Scheublin has been named in at least eight civil lawsuits involving police misconduct, which collectively resulted in approximately $481,000 in settlements paid by New York City. Among them was a $240,000 settlement in a federal case alleging officers fabricated evidence after stopping and arresting civilians without contraband, as well as settlements of $120,000 and $50,000 in other misconduct cases. The Bronx District Attorney’s Office is reportedly reviewing the allegations, though officials have declined to confirm whether a criminal investigation is underway. A spokesperson for the NYPD said the claims are under investigation.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, confidential help is available. You can contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit rainn.org to chat with a trained support specialist online. You can also call or text 988 in the United States if you need immediate emotional support.