How MacKenzie Scott’s $20M Will Power Youth-Led Mental Health Work

MacKenzie Scott has made another major investment in youth mental health, awarding a $20 million unrestricted grant to Active Minds, the largest donation in the nonprofit's history. The organization, which works with high school and college students to promote mental health awareness and advocacy, said Scott's latest contribution will help the organization expand its reach without restrictions on how the money is spent. It's also Scott's second gift to the nonprofit after a $4 million donation in 2021. “MacKenzie Scott’s investment in Active Minds is transformative not just in its scale, but in its validation of young people as the primary drivers of change in mental health,” founder and executive director Alison Malmon told Fortune.

She added that unrestricted funding gives the organization flexibility to invest where it's needed most while strengthening its long-term capacity. Rather than directing the money toward a single initiative, Active Minds said it has developed a multi-year strategy that includes expanding its national infrastructure, investing in youth-led mental health programs, growing advocacy efforts, and strengthening leadership development through its high school Mental Health Advocacy Academy and college-level Mental Health Advocacy Institute. The donation arrives amid growing concern over the mental health of young Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly one in five U.S. high school students reported seriously considering suicide in 2023, while millions of adolescents also reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. Recent research has found that rates of severe anxiety and depression among young people have climbed dramatically over the past three decades, making youth mental health one of the country's fastest-growing public health challenges. Malmon emphasized that philanthropy alone won't solve the issue. “While this gift secures a strong foundation and helps us navigate an uncertain philanthropic landscape, philanthropy alone cannot solve this crisis,” she said. “Lasting progress requires sustained, cross-sector investment.”