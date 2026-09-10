Florida Woman Accused of Dousing Neighbor With Poop Over Suspected Affair

A judge ordered Rivera held without bond on burglary and battery charges, appointed a public defender, and issued a stay-away order for the neighbor; authorities have not independently established the alleged affair.

Rivera denied the attack and claimed she used the bucket because her toilet was broken, but a witness told police Rivera said she had defecated in it specifically to throw the waste in the neighbor’s face.

Miami-Dade police arrested Yirsi Machado Rivera, 50, after she allegedly forced her way into a neighbor’s home and threw a bucket of human feces at her over a suspected affair with Rivera’s husband.

A Florida woman allegedly came to her neighbor’s door with an accusation of an affair, a grudge to carry out, and a bucket full of poop. Miami-Dade police arrested Yirsi Machado Rivera after she allegedly forced her way into the woman’s home and doused her with human feces because she believed the neighbor was sleeping with her husband. The stomach-turning confrontation unfolded on Labor Day at the Royal Country Mobile Homes, where Rivera and the alleged victim occupy separate sides of a split trailer. According to an arrest report obtained by NBC Miami, Rivera pounded on the neighbor’s door and immediately accused her of having an affair with her husband. When the woman answered, police said Rivera pushed her way inside, hurled the contents of the bucket at her and left.

Authorities said the attack was premeditated in the most revolting way possible. “The defendant stated to the witness that she pooped in a bucket to throw it in the victim’s face,” the report said. Rivera, 50, had a different story when officers arrived. She allegedly told police that her toilet was broken, forcing her to use a bucket, and claimed she had merely been trying to dispose of the “caca.” She denied entering the neighbor’s home or throwing anything at her. Rivera also said the two women had been arguing about the smell and accused the neighbor of striking her in the head with a bat. Authorities did not report any charges against the other woman. The case landed in bond court on Tuesday, September 8, where even Judge Mindy Glazer appeared taken aback by the facts presented. “So, this is an interesting case,” Glazer said. “She thinks the neighbor is having relations with her husband, so she pushes her way into the victim’s house and then throws poop on the victim—a bucket of poop.” Rivera was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery.