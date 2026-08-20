Elon Musk Says Derek Chauvin Was ‘Unjustly Convicted,’ Calls for His Release

“Derek Chauvin was unjustly convicted of murder, therefore he should be freed,” Musk wrote on Wednesday, August 19, on X. According to Forbes , the billionaire also reposted messages questioning Chauvin’s conviction, renewing a position he publicly embraced last year when he backed calls for President Donald Trump to consider pardoning the disgraced officer.

Elon Musk is calling for Derek Chauvin to be freed, throwing his support behind the disgraced Minneapolis police officer just as Chauvin launches another attempt to overturn his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Musk’s latest comments came one day after Chauvin asked a judge to pause his current appeal while he pursues a third petition for post-conviction relief. Chauvin’s newest legal effort alleges a “structural error” in the proceedings that resulted in his 2021 conviction. His previous attempts to overturn the verdict have failed in state and federal courts.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s declaration drew support from several conservative figures. Jack Posobiec responded that “it’s time for truth to prevail,” while Utah Sen. Mike Lee posted a bullseye emoji in response to Musk’s statement.

Musk’s current position also marks a notable departure from what he said immediately following Floyd’s death in 2020. At the time, Musk criticized the other officers at the scene for failing to intervene while Chauvin restrained Floyd. “What message does this send in general to officers who stand by while another does wrong?” he wrote, adding the hashtag #JusticeForGeorge.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after a jury heard evidence surrounding Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death.

Floyd was handcuffed and lying face-down as Chauvin kept his knee on his neck and back for more than nine minutes. Bystander footage showing Floyd repeatedly saying he could not breathe spread worldwide, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Chauvin received a 22.5-year state sentence and later pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights, resulting in a concurrent 21-year sentence.

His case has received renewed attention in recent months. In May, delegates at the Minnesota Republican Party convention observed a brief moment of silence for Chauvin, prompting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution, to call the gesture “an act of profound cruelty” toward George Floyd’s family.