Two Passengers Exchange Fists on Southwest Flight to Hawaii

Two passengers on a Southwest flight to Hawaii got into a fistfight while the plane was in midair causing chaos amongst others on the trip.

According to NBC News, the incident occured on Feb. 12 and the flight came from Oakland, California and was on its way to Hawaii when two men got into it. About an hour after takeoff, video footage showed a man standing in the aisle and wearing a baseball cap confronting another male standing in a row of seats.

The man in the row of seats slapped the other man's arm which caused him to throw a punch. Eventually more punches started flying as flight attendants and other passengers tried to break them up. Another male got in-between them and pulled one of them away as they continued to insult each other.