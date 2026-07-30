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Life Extension Guru Bryan Johnson Wonders If He Has Taken His Anti-Aging Obsession Too Far

The infamous biohacker," who has spent $10 million trying to reverse his biological age, had a rare moment of self-awareness.

bryan
Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Getty Images

In a rare moment of self-reflection, infamous ‘biohacker’ Bryan Johnson, who has gotten a lot of attention for spending millions of dollars to reverse the effects of aging, suggested that he’s feeling self-doubt.

Johnson, who also went viral last year after he shared his 19-year-old’s ‘erection data,’ shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (July 29) expressing perhaps a little regret about his attempts to turn back the biological clock. “Been thinking things over and wonder if I’ve taken this whole longevity thing too far,” he wrote.

Johnson’s post comes not long after he revealed that he’s been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, a condition where the immune system attacks the lining of the stomach. “My stomach is eating itself,” he revealed in a post shared on X earlier this month. “When AIG is discovered today, standard medical care concedes defeat, stating that nothing can be done except managing the condition, no matter how awful or lethal the effects.”

Last year, as reported by Business Insider, Johnson said that he was reconsidering his antiaging company, Blueprint. “Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” he admitted. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-ass company.”

The 48-year-old venture capitalist, writer, and entrepreneur is the founder of the brain activity-tracking company Kernel, but these days he’s more famous for his ventures in anti-aging. He was the subject of the Chris Smith-directed Netflix documentary, Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

Earlier this month, he also claimed he cloned himself in order to harvest organs for his personal use. "This may be scary to some people…a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health," he wrote.

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