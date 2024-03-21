Oregon Man Arrested After Allegedly Rubbing Women’s Feet on His Face Against Their Will

An Oregon man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two women who responded to his Craigslist ad.

According to KOIN 6, a woman reportedly visited 55-year-old Jimmy Liu’s home after answering his Craigslist ad seeking a housekeeper.

“Not long after she arrived, Liu subjected the woman to unwanted contact by grabbing her bare feet and rubbing them on his face. The woman left the home and called police,” said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “During the investigation, deputies discovered that there was another woman who reported similar behavior by Liu in February 2024. This person was also responding to an advertisement seeking a housekeeper.”