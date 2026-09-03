Hunter Biden Jokes He’s ‘48.6 Percent Gay’: ‘Only a Little Bit'

Hunter Biden turned a question about his sexuality into a recurring bit.
During a recent interview with progressive political commentator Luke Beasley, the host began the episode by sharing that he is openly gay.
“I'm so amazed you're gay,” Biden, 56, quipped near the one-minute mark in the video linked above.
When 23-year-old Beasley pressed and asked directly whether Biden was gay, Biden answered: "Only a little bit." Asked whether that figure landed above or below 50 percent, Biden settled on "48.6."
“If you were gay, would I be your type?” Beasley asked.
“Uh, no. Just a little bit more masculine would be, I think, my type if I was gay,” Biden answered.
The running joke became a thread woven through the roughly 80-to-90-minute conversation, with Biden's self-reported percentage shifting as the interview progressed.
Elsewhere in the interview, Beasley asked Biden if he is a “painter.”
“I am, yes,” Biden answered earnestly, not realizing he was likely being asked about the gay NSFW euphemism.
The August appearance followed a July 18 episode of the I've Had It podcast, per Attitude, where Biden argued that a "closeted gay mafia, largely Republican" operates in Washington and that those forced to conceal their identities develop.
In his words, Biden said those people are living with "a blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be, so you take it out on everybody else."
Watch Hunter Biden’s full interview with Luke Beasley up top.