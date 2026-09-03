Hunter Biden Jokes He’s ‘48.6 Percent Gay’: ‘Only a Little Bit'

Hunter Biden turned a question about his sexuality into a recurring bit.

During a recent interview with progressive political commentator Luke Beasley, the host began the episode by sharing that he is openly gay.

“I'm so amazed you're gay,” Biden, 56, quipped near the one-minute mark in the video linked above.

When 23-year-old Beasley pressed and asked directly whether Biden was gay, Biden answered: "Only a little bit." Asked whether that figure landed above or below 50 percent, Biden settled on "48.6."

“If you were gay, would I be your type?” Beasley asked.