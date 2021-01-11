House Democrats are rolling out their formal plan to impeach Donald Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his role in last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

The single impeachment article will be introduced in the House at 11 a.m. EST, and cites Trump's repeated false election fraud claims and his speech on Jan. 6, where he encouraged the rioters to march to the Capitol. Five people died during the violent attack.

It also refers to Trump's call with Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump asked to "find" enough votes to steal the state away from President-elect Joe Biden.

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the resolution states according to CNN. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The resolution is the first step in the impeachment process, before the House hold a vote later this week. The process marks Trump's second impeachment, making him the first president in history to be impeached twice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously threatened to impeach Trump if he did not reign or if Vice President Mike Pence failed to invoke the 25th ammendment. Over the weekend she confirmed the House's plan to move forward with the impeachment proceedings.

"Well, sadly, the person that's running the Executive Branch is a deranged, unhinged, and dangerous president of the United States, with only a number of days until we can be protected from him," Pelosi said during a 60 Minutes interview. "But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him."

Meanwhile, Trump is busy trying to figure out how to punish Silicon Valley after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram in the wake of last week's violent incident. Per CNN, Trump wants to use some kind of executive action to enact his revenge, but it's unclear what that measure would look like.