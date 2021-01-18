Joe Biden will host a virtual inauguration parade this week, and he's expected to invite plenty of guests, including TikTok star Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca.

TMZ reports that Apodaca, who went viral with his charming TikTok video set to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" last year, will be among the number of Americans featured in the parade. Sources who have worked on the inauguration parade say they asked Apodaca to join because of how feel-good his viral moment was, bringing joy to people across the world at a time that was anything but joyful for the majority of people.

Biden's team was reportedly charmed by Apodaca's reaction to his viral fame, which has been relatively quiet and humble. The team wanted to include his skateboarding in the celebration, and he's supposedly already recorded something for the event from his home in Idaho Falls. It remains to be seen what other guests will show up for the parade, but it's expected there will be some big names.

Unlike much of America, Apodaca had a relatively good 2020. When his clip went viral, Ocean Spray gifted him with a new truck stocked full of Ocean Spray products. He became an overnight sensation and later put together a selection of songs for a "Songs To Skate To" Tidal playlist, featuring "Dreams" and countless other great tracks. Unfortunately he tested positive for COVID-19 last month, but he seems to have since recovered.