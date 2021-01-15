Real estate agent Jenna Ryan flew a private jet from Texas to D.C. for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and now she's been arrested for her involvement in the violent mob.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the 50-year-old, who called the failed insurrection that left five dead "one of the best days of my life," was arrested on Friday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The criminal complaint claims that Ryan participated in "disruptive conduct" in the U.S. Capitol with "intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress."

Ryan, like thousands of other brainwashed Donald Trump stans, arrived in the Capitol with the intent of protesting the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden. She was identified thanks to surveillance footage, FBI special agent Amie C. Stemen confirmed. Also highlighted was social media posts from Ryan, including a video in which she says into a bathroom mirror, "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol."

In one video she live-streamed on Facebook, she was accompanied by a group planning to take the Capitol building. "We are going to fucking go in here," she said, "Life or death, it doesn't matter. Here we go." The complaint noted that she turned the camera to her face and said, "Y'all know who to hire for your realtor, Jenna Ryan for your realtor." Ryan not only live-streamed her crimes, but also boldly identified herself while doing so. When she made it to the front door, she joined the Trump lemmings in chanting, "USA! USA!" and "This is our house!"

In a since-deleted tweet, she suggested that if "the news doesn't stop lying about us we're going to come after their studios next." Ryan proudly said she "answered the call" of Trump, who has continued to spew baseless claims of election fraud ever since he lost to Biden in November. Aside from her work as a real estate agent, she also works as a life coach. Can't make it up, folks.