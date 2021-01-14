Lindsey Graham, who just days ago criticized his failed steak salesman BFF Donald J. Trump for continuing to push election-related lies, is now circling back around to defending him amid the historic second impeachment by the House.

During a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, Graham matter-of-factly expressed his fear that current goings-on will lead to ghosts being impeached.

"Well, play this out," Graham said during the appearance. "We impeached the president today without any evidence. It's just sheer hatred. If this becomes the norm, be careful what you wish for today. Under this theory [of] the radical left, if you can impeach a president after they're out of office, why don't we impeach George Washington? He owned slaves. Where does this stop?"

It was unclear whether Graham meant to imply that he somehow had secret government access to proof of ghosts' existence. He also failed to offer up any such proof during the Fox News appearance in question. George Washington, meanwhile, was unable to be reached for comment and/or clarification. He's dead.

Not dead, however, is the still-stacking-up assortment of jokes spawned by Graham's sharing of a Please Don't Impeach Ghosts stance:

In recent tweets, Graham has made multiple mentions of being opposed to post-presidential impeachment. He has not, however, made any additional comments regarding Washington, who is indeed dead.