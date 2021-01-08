Republican Senator Lindsey Graham indicated that he was dumping Trump after the failed insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday, and now the former president's supporters are calling him a "traitor." In videos that circulated social media on Friday, Trump supporters followed Graham at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to verbally harass him for jumping the MAGA ship by condemning Trump's response to the chaos.

"Lindsey Graham you are a traitor to the country," one woman can be heard saying in the clips, spewing Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud at Graham. "It is going to be like this forever wherever you go." Accompanied by a small security detail, the crowd did not let up, shoving phones and cameras in his face. The clips also indicate the impact that Trump's unfounded claims and imprudent leadership have had on his followers.

Graham condemned the violence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, insisting that Trump accept responsibility for instigating such dangerous and barbaric behavior. He went on to call Trump's actions a "self-inflicted wound" and added that "the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem not the solution." Clearly Trump's die-hard supporters, which include actual white supremacists, are not happy with Graham.

"Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way," he said this week as the Senate confirmed Biden's electoral college victory. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January 20."