Lil Wayne is looking to motivate his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Nearly 10 years after releasing his Packers theme song, "Green and Yellow," the avowed Cheesehead has come through with another hype song titled, "Green and Yellow (Green Bay Packers Theme Song)." The release arrives as Green Bay prepares for its NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Weezy announced the track during a Friday appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed where he shared some details on how the track came to be.

"I did a song before and we had a good turnout. It was successful," Wayne said about "Green and Yellow." "We had good results, and we’re going to try to do it again this time ... I put a lot of time into it. I worked on it for three days, too. I don’t do that."

Weezy also discussed how he became a Packers fan while growing up in New Orleans. He told Undisputed that it all began in 1997 when Green Bay won the Super Bowl in his hometown.

"My late father, Reginald McDonald, he attended that Super Bowl—he wasn't a fan of any of the teams there. It was just so amazing that the Super Bowl was in New Orleans," Wayne explained. "... He came home with Green Bay championship towels ... cups, hats—anything that was being given, he had it, he brought it to the house. From that moment on, I was a Green Bay Packers fan."

You can stream "Green and Yellow (Green Bay Packers Theme Song)" below.