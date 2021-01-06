Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff has won the Georgia runoff election for the Senate, joining fellow Democrat election winner Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The Associated Press officially called the race for Ossoff Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the race officially being called, Ossoff shared a thank you message to voters. "Good morning, it is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," he said in the video. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me. At this moment of crisis... Georgia families are having difficulty putting food on the table."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer congratulated Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on their victories, calling the results a "historic achievement that will bring better representation for hardworking Georgians and a Senate majority laser focused on the needs of the American people."

On Wednesday, Warnock claimed victory in the extremely close race with 98 percent of the results confirmed. A senior pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, he made history with his election victory and will be the state's first Black senator. He also paid tribute to his mother in his touching speech.

"Because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator," he said of his mother.

Hillary Clinton was also among those to celebrate the victories, keeping her comments simple with a dig at Mitch McConnell. "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," she wrote.

With Warnock and Ossoff's wins and the incoming tie-breaking power of soon to be VP Kamala Harris, the Democrats effectively now have the Senate.