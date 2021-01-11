It's not a good month for Florida, but when is it ever a good month for Florida?

As confirmed on Monday in a Citrus County Chronicle report, U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are now investigating after a manatee in the Homosassa River headwaters was discovered over the weekend with "Trump" scraped into its back. Per the report, federal officials are now looking for information regarding the person or persons responsible for emblazoning the helpless marine mammal with the name of a failed steak salesman.

"It's been my experience that this is very out of character for this community," Craig Cavanna, a senior federal wildlife officer and current investigating officer, told the regional outlet. "Wildlife conservation is a core value in Citrus County. That's why it's called the Nature Coast."

As for potential charges, Cavanna explained that an act of harassment against a manatee is a Class A federal offense. With it would come a possible $50,000 fine and/or as much as a year in federal prison.

Officials are asking for anyone in the area or elsewhere who may have pertinent intel on this vandalized manatee to pass their tips to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

And though it should go without saying, just for clarity: Leave the manatees out of this, fuckheads.