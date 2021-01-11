The FBI is warning officials in all 50 states of planned armed riots at state capitol buildings and the U.S. Capitol.

According to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News, the numerous protests start this week and continue until at least Inauguration Day.

"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. on 16 January," the bulletin read. "They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

This bulletin was issued in the wake of last week’s attack on the Capitol building, which left five dead and dozens injured. The riot prompted House Democrats to impeach Donald Trump once again for inciting the large mob that later descended on the House and Senate chambers during the historic event. Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump on Monday for "incitement of insurrection."

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the House resolution, which has more than 200 co-sponsors, states. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The FBI bulletin references one pro-Trump group calling on people to storm state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Trump is removed from office before the end of his term. The group also plans to “storm” government offices in every state during Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when Joe Biden officially becomes the next president.

In preparation for these impending riots, federal law enforcement officials advised local police to increase their security of government buildings.