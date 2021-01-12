If you're adept at avoiding stories of the who-gives-a-fuck variety, then you likely missed the one about an aide vomitously referring to Trump, a failed steak salesman, as "the most masculine person ever."

That quote in question, as well as ongoing news surrounding the MAGA cult members who violently invaded the Capitol earlier this month, inspired another entry in the Don Lemon Goes Off canon on Monday night.

During a segment that has expectedly gone viral and will surely birth at least one meme, the CNN personality reflected on all the "pathetic things" he's heard from this administration, particularly as of late.

"This one really takes the cake," Lemon said. "A big tough guy who incited a riot and then hid in the White House for five days. And still refuses to take responsibility. He's the president of the United States! 'He's the most masculine.' Come on, man. Shut...shut up. Shut up! He is the biggest snowflake of them all, the biggest one. 'I don't wanna hear about your feelings. Give me facts and not feelings.' Why are you coddling his feelings all the time?"

From there, Lemon criticized everyone who has participated in the coddling of all Republicans' feelings over the 2020 election, which they lost. He also offered up an alternate title for Trump's reality TV show.

"Who's the snowflake now?" he said. "Like the guy with the horns now whose mom reportedly said 'Oh, well, he can't, he's not eating because they won't serve him an all-organic meal in the lockup.' Snowflakes! Cowards. The president's legacy will be not the most masculine president but the biggest loser we have ever had as president. Maybe that should have been the name of his show instead of The Apprentice: The Biggest Loser."