Neal Kirby, the son of Captain America co-creator Jack Kirby, who passed in 1994, has released a statement criticizing the Capitol mob's usage of the character's imagery.

Kirby called Captain America "perhaps the most iconic symbol of patriotism since the 'Spirit of 1776,'" a character created by "two Jewish guys from New York who hated Nazis and hated bullies." Some of the individuals involved in the violent Capitol Hill riot of Jan. 6 evoked images of the Marvel character and other superheroes, with some carrying his iconic shield as they tried to stop Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden due to baseless claims of election fraud spewed by Donald Trump.

"While watching one of the horrific videos of the storming of the Capitol, I thought I noticed someone in a Trump/Capt. America t-shirt," wrote Kirby, 72. "I believe I even caught a quick glance of someone with a Captain America shield. A quick Google search turned up Trump as Captain America on t-shirts, posters, and even a flag! These images are disgusting and disgraceful."

The character of Captain America was created in 1941 by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon, and the first issue famously featured the character punching Adolf Hitler.

"Captain America is the absolute antithesis of Donald Trump. Where Captain America is selfless, Trump is self-serving," continued Neal. "Where Captain America fights for our country and democracy, Trump fights for personal power and autocracy. Where Captain America stands with the common man, Trump stands with the powerful and privileged. Where Captain America is courageous, Trump is a coward. Captain America and Trump couldn’t be more different."

Neal Kirby is among the countless individuals to condemn the actions of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Major companies have also since cut ties with Trump due to his actions in inciting the violence, which left five dead.