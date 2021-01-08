Among the images burned into our collective memory from Wednesday’s wretchedly historic insurrection is a photo of Josiah Colt hanging off the side of the Senate balcony, after Colt and other right-wing conspiracy theorists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Now the Idaho native is begging for forgiveness. In a statement to CBS2 News, Colt attempted to apologize for his action during the violent riot via statement.

“I recognize my actions that have brought shame upon myself, my family, my friends, and my beautiful country,” the statement reads. “In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing. I realize now that my actions were inappropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.”

Following the assault on the Capitol, which led to five deaths and dozens of arrests, Colt bragged on his social media accounts about invading the Senate chamber and sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s chair, calling the House Speaker a “traitor” and a “bitch.” He had actually sat in Vice President Mike Pence’s seat.

"I just got in, I just got into the Capitol Building. I was the first one, I hopped down into the chamber and I was the first on to sit in Nancy Pelosi's [chair], that bitch, she's a traitor, she's treasonous," Colt said on video while running.

"My intention wasn't to put a stain on our great Country's Democratic process,” Colt said in his statement.

Since the riot he’s deleted his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts. It's possible that he will face criminal charges as the FBI works to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack. A number of rioters identified have already lost their jobs.