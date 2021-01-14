A TikTok video has begun circulating on Facebook and Twitter that appears to show Cassie Compton of Arkansas, who went missing over six years ago, when she was just 15 years old. It's now under investigation by authorities.

ABC 7 reports that the video shows the girl, who has strikingly similiar eyes to Compton, sitting in the back seat of a car with two men. In the clip she has very dark marks under and around her eyes, staring at the camera as the men in the video speak to one another. Private investigator Tina Storz says the girl in the clip looks a lot like Compton, but they were unable to confirm whether it was her or not.

"We have investigators working on this right now and can’t release any other information right now," said Stuttgart police chief Mark Duke in a statement. Arkansas State Police are also involved in the investigation, while FBI's Little Rock field office added, "We are following up on the video and taking all investigative steps, but we cannot say anything further at this time."

On the day Compton went missing in September 2014, she went to a demolition derby with a family friend, but when she returned home in the early evening she left just a few minutes later and hasn't been seen since.

Meanwhile, the family of missing woman Haley Grace Phillips believe the person in the clip could be her instead of Compton. As some have pointed out on social media, her father believes the person to be Phillips, who reportedly went missing in Los Angeles, California. "She has been missing for a few days," a family member wrote of Phillips Facebook.

The location of the video, which has been all over social media, could be key to determining the woman's identity.