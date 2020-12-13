The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department apprehended a man on Saturday after he successfully scaled the wing of an airplane as it prepared for departure.

According to ABC, the incident took place in the afternoon at McCarran International Airport, as Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was getting ready for take-off.

“Alaska Airlines flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for take-off when the pilot noticed an individual advancing towards the aircraft. The pilots notified the tower,” a statement from Alaska Airlines reads. “Law enforcement was dispatched and able to apprehend the individual. Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement. The plane has returned to the gate for a full inspection.”

Passengers posted footage of the man crawling across the wing online. The video shows him clumsily walking on top of the wing, at one point getting on his knees and throwing up the rock symbol with his hands, before police quickly surround him.

The man is also seen taking off his socks and shoes in the video, before trying to climb to the tip of the plane’s wing. At the end of the video, the man falls off the airplane’s wing, losing his grip as he attempts to evade law enforcement. Once he hits that hard tarmac, cops rush the man and take him into their custody.

LVMD believe the man was not a passenger of Flight 1367, or any other, but rather hopped over a perimeter fence of the airport and ran around before deciding to climb onto a plane. CNN reports that the man was later taken to a mental facility, where he is hopefully recovering from the incident.