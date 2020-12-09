Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana 2020 takeover didn't disappoint.

For the series' 11th installment, the 37-year-old pro-racer stepped in for Hoonigan's Ken Block, the creator of the wildly popular motorsport event and its star for the past decade.

"I’ve been dreaming about ripping through the streets of my hometown of Annapolis for as long as I can remember," Pastrana said, as reported by TopGear. "So when Ken told me I was going to be making the next Gymkhana, I knew it had to be the location. Ken and I have been friendly rivals for years, in everything from rally and rallycross championships to ping-pong. But to take over Gymkhana is a completely different challenge. And one that’s nowhere near as easy as Ken makes it look!"

Pastrana made his Gymkhana debut in his hometown of Annapolis, Maryland, where he got behind a 862-horsepower Subaru WRX STI to showcase a medley of stunts, including donuts, precision drifts, and jumps. The highlight of the video, however, was when Pastrana managed to jump a moving speedboat. The look on his face after successfully completing the stunt is priceless.

You can check out Gymkhana 11 above.