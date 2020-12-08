The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Monday against both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as part of their latest sad attempt at tossing out hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots and subsequently overturning the election results in Wisconsin, Law & Crime reports.

The suit, which has been signed by Donald Trump and Mike Pence, requests that the court sets aside the legal determination of the Board of Canvassers in Milwaukee and Dane County that in-person absentee ballots should be counted, arguing that these specific counties violated state protocols. No explanation is given for what Biden and Harris had to do with the results in these two counties.

Biden defeated Trump in Dane County by a margin of over 181,000 votes, while Biden won Milwaukee County by nearly 183,000 votes. These two counties are also the most diverse areas in Wisconsin and represent a large swath of people of color who voted in the state in this year's election.

The Trump campaign unsuccessfully filed a somewhat similar suit earlier this month where they alleged that over 170,000 absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee County were "improperly counted" because these voters didn't submit a written application first, per CNBC. This suit was filed days after both counties completed a recount which resulted in Biden receiving a net increase of 87 votes after Trump getting 45 more votes in Dane, while the President-elect increased his margin in Milwaukee by 132. Biden remains the projected winner in Wisconsin after receiving 20,000 more votes than Trump.

Tomorrow marks the "safe harbor" deadline, which requires that all states finish any recounts or legal disputes in regards to the results of the election. This date is intended to be six days before the electors meet to vote for their respective states on December 14, and determines that the "results are considered conclusive."

Wisconsin certified Biden as the winner on November 30. Never a man of his word, Trump claimed late last month that he would leave office if the Electoral College voted for Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. As expected, Trump buffered his statement by declaring that if the Electoral College did officially give Biden the win, they "made a mistake, cause this election was a fraud."