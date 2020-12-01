Rudy Giuliani, whose 2020 onslaught of f*ckery included a particularly disgusting appearance in the Borat sequel, has reportedly had discussions with outgoing POTUS Donald J. Trump about the possibility of a preemptive pardon.

Per the New York Times, Giuliani—Trump's lawyer—has discussed this with Trump "as recently as last week." According to their sources, it wasn't made clear whether Giuliani or Trump initially raised the pardon topic, though the more recent reported instance of pardon chatter is said to have not been the first.

Also unclear is the exact nature of any potential federal crime a pardon for Giuliani would be aimed at squashing, though it's worth noting that he was under investigation last summer in connection with Ukraine dealings.

Peep Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt's full report, filed Tuesday, right here.

This story is being updated.