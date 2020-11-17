As Donald Trump approaches his last days in the White House after losing the 2020 presidential election to former VP Joe Biden, a veritable smorgasbord of fourth-quarter concerns are receiving renewed public interest.

Chief among these, of course, is how the current administration will handle (or mishandle) the litany of continued COVID-19 pandemic issues that have come to define 2020. In lieu of any encouraging news on that front at the Trump administration level, much of the What the F*ck Else Does This Year Have Planned for Us? discourse has recently zeroed in on what we can expect with regards to Trump's pardons.

Frequently debated during Trump's presidency, the core question many have given attention to is whether the former Apprentice host can actually pardon himself.

Below, we take a closer look at how possible that scenario is, as well as a few examples of who else could potentially stand to benefit from a Trump pardon.