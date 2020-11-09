Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won.

Still, the Trump administration has remained adamant in its attempts to spread conspiracy theories aimed at discrediting those who voted by mail and inspiring followers to question how the votes of the 2020 election were tabulated. The truth, of course, is not on Trump's side.

But none of that stopped recent Borat 2 disgrace Rudy Giuliani from holding a widely mocked press conference over the weekend at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small business in Philadelphia notably located between a sex shop and a crematorium.

The contents of that presser are not worth repeating. Definitely worth highlighting, however, is the fact that the first guy Giuliani introduced to a disinterested press is a convicted sex offender. Politico reported on Monday that Daryl Brooks, who was self-described at the press conference as a GOP poll watcher, was incarcerated in the '90s "on charges of sexual assault, lewdness, and endangering the welfare of a minor" in connection with having exposed himself to two girls ages seven and 11.

Reporter Matt Friedman included comments in Monday's report from Trenton, New Jersey Mayor Reed Gusciora and James Gee, the chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, also of New Jersey.

"I started watching it and all of a sudden I was like, 'There's New Jersey's perennial candidate claiming to live in Philadelphia and Giuliani claiming him to be a poll watcher and Philadelphia resident,'" Gusciora said. Gee, meanwhile, said it was "so fitting" that Brooks was part of the event.

And while the conviction in question was never reversed, Brooks is quoted in the report as denying the charges. Brooks also said he wasn't sure whether Giuliani had been informed of the conviction.

Giuliani hasn't publicly commented on any of this. Like Trump, however, several of Giuliani's recent tweets about the election have been flagged by Twitter:

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter