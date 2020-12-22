Even MAGA-loving televangelist Pat Robertson, who just two months ago claimed to have heard directly from a higher power that Trump would win the 2020 election, is now urging the failed steak salesman to accept the loss and "move on."

During a livestream of whatever the 700 Club is on Monday, Robertson—dressed in a nightmarish turtleneck—was asked to share his purportedly god-inspired thoughts about a possible 2024 re-run from Trump. This prompted Robertson (presumably without intention) to reference a classic George Costanzaism.

"I think it's a sideshow," he said. "I think it would be a mistake. My money would be on Nikki Haley. I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican party. You know, with all his talent and the ability to raise money and draw large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People say, well, he lies about this, that, and the other. Well, no, he doesn't lie. To him, that's the truth."

After naming off a few examples of Trump's many lies, Robertson continued: "You go down the line of things that really aren't true," he said. "People kept pointing to them but because they loved him so much and he was so strong for the evangelicals. The evangelicals were with him all the way. But there was something about him that was good that god placed him in that office for that time. He's done a marvelous job for the economy. But at the same time, he is very erratic … So it's a mixed bag."

While Robertson is still clearly a MAGA lover, he believes—for now, anyway—that Trump should accept the L.

"You've had your day and it's time to move on," he said.

At the time of this writing, it was unclear whether Robertson's claim of holding some sort of a conversation with a Trump-favoring higher power back in October was now being retracted. The higher power in question, unsurprisingly, could not be reached for comment.

