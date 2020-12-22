Playboi Carti has officially announced his highly anticipated Whole Lotta Red album will actually be arriving... and very soon.

Carti took to social media to share a pre-order link for the project and the album's Art Dealer-designed cover, writing, "AHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I t0LD U ! I L0v3 u PRE 0RDeR NOW."

He later tweeted "12/25," confirming speculation that the album will drop on Christmas Day.

In addition to sharing the pre-order link for the project, Carti dropped off a batch of merch. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, hats, and more.

Fans began to suspect that Whole Lotta Red was headed for a December 25 release after Art Dealer, who produced Carti's "Long Time" track from Die Lit, shared an IG post that pointed to Christmas as being the day of the project's drop.

Also last week, Carti took to IG to post a photo of himself hanging with Kid Cudi and announcing that the Man on the Moon III: The Chosen artist will be featured on Whole Lotta Red.

"i fL3w 2 bro," Carti wrote. "toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit . HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do."

On the subject of Whole Lotta Red features, it also appears that Travis Scott will be included on the album.

Carti's previous album, his debut Die Lit, was released back in May of 2018 and featured appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Skepta, Chief Keef, Gunna, Young Thug, Bryson Tiller, and others.