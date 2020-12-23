United Airlines could be facing legal trouble after it exposed its passengers to COVID-19.

The Jefferson Parish, Louisiana coroners confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that 69-year-old Los Angeles resident, Isaias Hernandez, died from "acute respiratory failure" and "COVID-19" after falling ill on a United Airlines flight from Orlando, Florida to L.A. last Monday. After falling ill, two passengers—a nurse and anEMT—performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him before the flight was diverted to New Orleans where Hernandez eventually passed away.

According to witnesses, passengers heard the man's wife say that he had been experiencing "COVID-like" symptoms prior to his death. This was news to passengers who say they weren't warned by United Airlines that a person with COVID symptoms was on the flight. Now, several passengers are claiming to be experiencing health issues following the incident.

Francois Montinat tells TMZ that he is now "suffering from strong nasal and head congestion." Also, passengers Megan Hubbard and Cameron Roberts have been experiencing issues since the plane landed in L.A. Roberts says he's been suffering from symptoms while the situation has caused Hubbard anxiety. These passengers are now looking for United Airlines to pay for their medical expenses since the proper protocol wasn't followed.

The airlines responded to these grievances by stating that it asks all passengers to complete a form stating that they have not tested positive and are not suffering any COVID-19 symptoms, but Hernandez didn't fill out this form truthfully.

"It now appears he did not fill that out accurately," United spokesman Charlie Hobart said to NBC News. "The health and well being of our crew and passengers is our highest priority."

The airline has now handed over its passenger list to the CDC for contact tracing and the flight attendants on that trip are now in quarantine.