A North Dakota man is facing felony charges of burglary and terrorizing after he allegedly kicked in the door of his former boss because his Facebook friend request was ignored, the Williston Herald reports.

Caleb Burczyk, 29, allegedly started sending threatening messages to his former employer on Dec. 24 when their friendship wasn't made Facebook official. "Accept my friend request or I'm going to murder you," Burczyk allegedly wrote, according to an affidavit. Investigators believe Burczyk began turning the screws on his ex-boss just a short while after he didn't receive any confirmation.

On Dec. 26, Burczyk warned his ex-boss that there would be a price to pay if he had to get into his pickup truck and track down his former employer. That message reportedly included a photo of his truck. Later that day, Burczyk posted a photo of himself in his pickup on Snapchat, along with a cryptic message about his former boss needing a new door. The clothing worn by Burczyk in his Snap matched the attire of the person who was spotted kicking in the door on security footage.

Burczyk is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27. His bail has been set for $25,000.