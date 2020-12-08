Haim Eshed, former director of Israel's security space program, claimed in a recent interview that aliens have chosen to remain hidden because "humanity is not ready yet."

According to the Jewish Press, Eshed made these revelations(?) in 7 Days, the Shabbat edition of Yedioth Aharonoth, a daily newspaper in Tel Aviv, and took his assertions a step further by insisting that aliens have worked out a signed agreement with the United States government, which allows them to conduct experiments on Earth as they await the day when we, as a human race, "reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are."

"They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers," Eshed added. "There's an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts."

Eshed, who was head of the Israeli space program from 1981 to 2010, said, at one point, Donald Trump nearly came clean regarding this so-called truth, but these "aliens in the Galactic Federation" aren't looking to cause mass hysteria, and would prefer that people to calm down first and reach a headspace where they can be "sane and understanding."

Twitter has run with the Galactic Federation angle, imagining how these aliens view human beings as we slowly destroyed this planet of ours.

Eshed understands that what he's publicly saying could've gotten him hospitalized five years ago, but he believes people nowadays are more receptive to these once-ridiculous theories. Thanks to 2020, we're open to anything happening.