Donald Trump's private bankers at Deutsche Bank have both tendered their resignations.

The move comes as the New York Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney's office are investigating the relationship between the Trump Organization and Deutsche Bank.

Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi worked at the bank for a decade, during which time they were in charge of loans granted to both Trump and his adviser/son-in-law Jared Kushner. Vrablic arranged millions in loans for Trump and the bank overall has loaned $300 million to the Trump Organization.

Deustche Bank opened their own investigation into Vrablic earlier this year. The banker had purchased a $1.5 million apartment from Bergel 715 associates in 2013. In 2019, Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump received up to $5 million from the company, in spite of never reporting an ownership stake in the past. The bank mentioned none of this in their statement on the pending retirements.

"Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi have tendered their resignations to Deutsche Bank effective as of year-end, which was accepted by the bank," said spokesman Daniel Hunter.

Vrablic stated she was ready to get on with her retirement.

"I've chosen to resign my position with the bank effective December 31 and am looking forward to my retirement," she said.

It's far from the only time that Trump and Kushner's dealings have come under fire. Kushner allegedly created a shell company that spent more than half of Trump's campaign funds with little indication of where that money went (outside of payments to Trump family members).