Unfortunately for so many, working during a global pandemic is a bit of a rollercoaster. That’s especially true for those working in the service industry, whose jobs are increasingly threatened by the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. With a new stay-at-home order going into effect in Southern California, Disneyland is furloughing 350 employees after reopening in the summer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new SoCal and San Joaquin Valley restrictions go into effect on Sunday night. Under the order, bars, wineries, nail salons, hair salons, and other personal care services must shut down operations. Retail stores are being limited to 20 percent capacity, and restaurants can only offer takeout or delivery services.

Disney plans to keep the retail locations at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street in California Adventure open with “enhanced health and safety measures in place for guests and employees.” They will also keep restaurants open that can offer take out, including Marceline’s Confectionery, Trolley Treats, and others.

The employees impacted are being placed back on furlough, after Disney first furloughed thousands in the spring when it temporarily shut down its theme parks. After reopening, Disney laid off 28,000 employees in September because of the economic impact the pandemic had on its various parks.

The strict stay-at-home order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom comes as the state reports increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sadly SoCal is simultaneously facing massive wildfires that’s displacing thousands of residents and causing local energy providers to start precautionary blackouts.