One of Andrew Cuomo’s former advisers is accusing the New York governor of sexually harassing her “for years.” In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Lindsey Boylan shared her allegations against the high-profile politician.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” she wrote. “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

According to HuffPost, Boylan worked for Cuomo’s team from March 2015 to October 2018, serving as deputy secretary for economic development and as a special adviser to the governor.

“Not knowing what to expect [was] the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one,” she continued. “And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

Boylan is currently running for Manhattan borough president as a progressive but isn't interested in discussing her allegations against Cuomo with journalists. Instead, the candidate is focused on “validating the experience of countless women,” citing FKA Twigs’ recent accusations against actor Shia LaBeouf.

“I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops,” Boylan tweeted. “My worst fear is that this continues. And as @FKAtwigs said yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this.”

A week before these tweets, Boylan began sharing disturbing details about her former workplace online, calling the job the “most toxic team environment” and claiming people were “deathly afraid of” the governor.