For the first time, more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in a single day in the U.S.

The New York Times database shows the total number of newly reported infections on Wednesday was more than 107,800. Single-day records were also broken in multiple states including Nebraska, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, and Indiana.

This unfortunate coronavirus milestone arrives as many across the country have continued to selfishly behave as though the pandemic either magically disappeared or was never a threat in the first place. Meanwhile, U.S. deaths related to the pandemic have seen an estimated 21 percent increase over the last two weeks.

Back in June, a month which now feels like it was approximately 33 trillion years ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci—director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—said he "would not be surprised" if the U.S. got up to 100,000 new cases a day if serious efforts were not made to curb the spread.

"Clearly we are not in total control," Fauci, who has repeatedly been under attack from Trump and other leading pandemic deniers, said at the time.

During a recent 2020 campaign rally, Trump—who has consistently failed to deliver a competent pandemic plan of any kind—responded to chants of "Fire Fauci!" by suggesting that he would attempt to do exactly that despite not technically having the power to directly do so.

"Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said earlier this week at the ill-timed Florida gathering.