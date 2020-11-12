Daily COVID-19 cases in the United States reached a record high on Wednesday when more than 140,000 new infections were reported.

According to CNN, Wednesday also marked the ninth consecutive day the nation's daily coronavirus count surpassed the 100,000 mark. The previous record was set on Tuesday, with the country reporting about 136,300 new positive cases. The Covid Tracking Project also reported 65,368 virus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, which is nearly double the amount that was reported exactly a month ago.

The grim news comes as state and health officials brace for a cold-weather season of increased virus spread. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) announced Wednesday he would reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions within the state as it experiences a surge in infections as well as hospital staff shortages. The order, which will go into effect Nov. 15, will limit gatherings to 25-50 people, depending on the region's risk level. According to the Indy Star, Holcomb also told business owners to encourage social distancing among its customers and display signage about required masks.

"Unfortunately, too many of us, and around the country, have let our guards down, and either assumed we won’t get it or if we do, so be it, we’ll get through it, without any more universal consideration to what these multiplying numbers have on others and our system of care," Holcomb said during a Wednesday press conference.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a number of coronavirus restrictions on residents and businesses. Under the order, all establishments with liquor licenses—including bars, restaurants, and bowling alleys—will have to close their doors at 10 p.m. These businesses will have the option to do curbside pickup after that time.

"If these measures aren't sufficient to slow the spread, we will turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining," Cuomo said Wednesday, as reported by NBC New York. "If that doesn't work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down. I hope that doesn't happen."

Gyms will also be forced to close at 10 p.m., while private gatherings will be limited to only 10 people.

"What we’re seeing is what they predicted for months," Cuomo added. "We’re seeing a national and global Covid surge, and New York is a ship on the Covid tide."

According to data published by John Hopkins University, the US has tallied about 10.3 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.