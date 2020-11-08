Van Jones was a big fan Kamala Harris' Saturday night victory speech, and said it was "amazing" that she was able to walk to a Beyoncé song.

"It was great to hear Kamala. I want to decode some of stuff Kamala did for the base of this party," Jones said on CNN moments after the vice president-elect left the stage. "First of all, she walked out to Beyoncé. Drop mic. The fact that somebody that's gonna be in the White House can walk out authentically to Beyoncé was amazing. People were going nuts about the walkout song."

But here's the thing: the musical stylings of Queen Bey were not heard during the event. The song Jones was referring to was "Work That" by Mary J. Blige.

Naturally, viewers were quick to roast Jones over the mix-up.

Twitter users also had some fun with Joe Biden's walkout—or jog out?—song. The president-elect enthusiastically took the stage while Bruce Springsteen's "We Take Care of Our Own" played through the speakers. It's a staple campaign song, however, some thought it would be amusing to see Biden come out to something a bit more contemporary. You know, like Shawy Lo's "Dey Know," Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares," and YG and Nipsey Hussle's anti-Trump anthem, "FDT."

You can check out those edits below.