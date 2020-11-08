Americans are gleefully rubbing salt in the Trump campaign's wounds.

According to anonymous campaign staffers, the president's "voter fraud" hotline has been flooded with prank calls from people gloating over Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win. The insiders told ABC News that the callers are heard laughing or mocking the team over the president's defeat before quickly hanging up—making the bitter pill even harder to swallow.

The campaign's hotline is part of the president's ongoing efforts to sow doubt over the election results. Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani promoted the hotline on social media this week, encouraging the public to report any evidence of voter fraud or voter supersession.

Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch was among those who decided to troll the hotline staffers. In the first call, he describes seeing a suspicious man, who sounds a lot like the Hamburglar, at a polling center; while the second call finds Hirsch pretending to be a perpetrator of ballot fraud.

"Yeah, so I committed some voter fraud, and I'm very proud of it, and I'd like to tell Mr. Giuliani about," Hirsch said, using the voice of his Stanley "Stan" Pines character. "... "I went in there and I had a big ol' sack, and I just started taking ballots out of the box ... I waved to the crowd, I blew them kisses, and I think I'm kind of a local hero, and I'd like Rudy to give me a medal or something."

You can listen to the calls below.