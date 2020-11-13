Though Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the presidential election, reports are emerging that during a Friday press conference in the Rose Garden, he came very close to admitting his defeat while discussing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yamiche Alcindor tweeted, “Pres Trump came super close to acknowledging that the Biden administration may be in power by the time the COVID vaccine is being distributed but didn’t quite get there. Now, he is standing hands clasped smiling as an official explains the process for distributing the vaccine.”

Other reporters also tweeted similar accounts of what Trump said.

Alcindor also reported that Trump left “without taking questions and without speaking about his refusal to acknowledge that he is the projected loser of the election.”

Twitter didn't let Trump get away with his near-concession though.

It seems that Trump also commented on Pfizer saying it wasn't involved in Operation Warp Speed, even though in July, the pharmaceutical company inked a $1.95 billion deal to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Earlier this week, Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president and the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said, “We were never part of the Warp Speed,” adding, “we have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

However, on Monday, a spokeswoman for Pfizer said that the company is indeed involved in Operation Warp speed as a supplier of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.