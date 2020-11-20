Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer behind bars, Wisconsin police confirmed Friday.

According to NBC News, the 17-year-old was released from Kenosha County Jail after posting $2 million bond. Rittenhouse is charged with fatally shooting two men—Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber—and wounding a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Kyle Rittenhouse's bond was posted this afternoon at about 2:00 pm which was set up through his attorney," Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said in a statement. "He is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail."

Police say the teen traveled from his Illinois home to attend the Kenosha demonstration on Aug. 25. Video taken during the demonstration showed Rittenhouse on the streets while carrying an AR-15 rifle, which was allegedly provided by a 19-year-old Wisconsin resident.

Rittenhouse told police he was "hired to protect businesses in Kenosha," and was attacked while performing his duty. His attorneys argue Rittenhouse opened fire on the victims in an act of self-defense, and believe his charges are both unfair and politically motivated.

"Kyle Rittenhouse will go down in American history alongside that brave unknown patriot at Lexington Green who fired 'The Shot Heard Round the World' on April 19, 1775," Rittenhouse's attorney John Pierce tweeted back in September. "A Second American Revolution against Tyranny has begun."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Rittenhouse's release was funded by donations that began pouring in shortly after the teen's arrest. Rittenhouse is facing felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is schedule to appear back in court on Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.